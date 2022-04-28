EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts presents the play, Desden, El Ultimo Danzon.

The play was written by Mexican playwright Gilberto Guerrero and will be performed at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium from April 28, through May 1, the play will be in Spanish with English subtitles.

The play incorporates special performances from the Danzoneros de Reynosa dance group.

The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the play is free.

