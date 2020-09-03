Edinburg police warns public about new scams

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to warn residents about the increase on scams within the city.

Edinburg PD spokesperson Arielle Benedict says scammers are calling people and identifying themselves as an official from the department.

“The scammers were asking a victim for money to pay some sort of warrant.” said Benedict.

Benedict explained that the department is never going to ask people to pay money through gift cards or ask for personal information over the phone.

“Call the Edinburg Police Department and verify questions of this nature” said Benedict.

A victim was scammed for more than $1,000. The scammer threatened the victim with prison time if the fine was not paid immediately.

The scammers have been using numbers from official businesses such as Magic Valley and AEP, which they accomplish with an app that changes their phone numbers, according to Benedict.

“Although the number looks real, the actual number could be fake.” said Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres.

Signs you are being scammed:

The person will call you multiple times from multiple numbers.

The person will ask for your personal information.

The person will tell you that you are in some type of trouble. (I.e, you have an outstanding warrant, your social security number has been breached)

The person will ask for a form of payment and will need it right away (I.e, credit card number, gift card transactions)

The person will tell you the payment “did not go through” and would need a second payment.