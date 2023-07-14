EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department warns residents about a new phone call scheme involving private and person information.

This new scam call is using “spoofing” to act like the police department and ask residents for personal information.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, spoofing is when a caller falsifies the information transmitted to your caller id.

Noe Ponce with the Edinburg PD explained what these scammers are doing.

“With the increase of technology, there are ways where people can actually do it, they can duplicate or spoof somebody’s phone number, and it’s rather simple now,” Ponce said.

Ponce says sharing your personal information to unconfirmed sources can have severe consequences.

“They can take out cards, they can take out credit cards, they can request credit somewhere else, they can use it to get fake ID. Whatever they can think of, they’re probably doing it,” Ponce said.

The Edinburg Police Department reminds residents that law enforcement will not ask for personal information over the phone.

Anyone who falls victim to these calls is urged to contact police.