EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized.

On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post.

“Through the investigation and surveillance, a male suspect was observed walking the neighborhood looking for unsecured vehicles,” police stated. “Unfortunately, the suspect accessed the victim’s vehicles through unlocked doors.”

(Edinburg Police Department)

Edinburg police urge the public to lock their cars, park in well-lighted areas and to hide their valuables.

Those who have information on the burglaries are asked to contact the Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.