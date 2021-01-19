Edinburg police seek public’s help identifying robbery suspects

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people involved in an aggravated robbery.

The city said just after 6:30 p.m. on Jan.11 officers were called to the 1900 block of N. Sugar Rd in reference to an aggravated robbery at the Sugar Grocery Store.

Investigators say the male displayed a weapon and demanded money. Police said the male suspect is seen on surveillance video wearing a gray hoodie, red shirt, camouflage cap and camouflage pants.

The female suspect is seen wearing a gray sweater and blue pants. Police said the suspects grabbed the money and took off running.

Authorities ask if you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these individuals seen in these photos, contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 383-7411.

