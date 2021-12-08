Edinburg police searching for man wanted for child sexual assault

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man wanted for charges relating to the sexual assault of two children.

According to a release, Jorge Luis Gallegos, 19, is wanted for two separate child sexual assault charges.

Photo of Gallegos’s tattoos (photo: Edinburg Police Department)

Both of these incidents are reported to have taken place at an apartment complex on Greenwich Street in Edinburg in November.

Gallegos is described as 5’8″, weighing 160 pounds with black/brown hair, and tattoos on both arms.

Additionally, Gallegos is involved in an ongoing assault case. According to an indictment, Gallegos caused bodily injury to a man with a knife in 2019. This case is ongoing with the next motion date set for January 2022.