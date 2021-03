EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) —Edinburg Police are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Wednesday.

Leilany Adame is 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 98 pounds with hazel brown eyes.

Investigators said that the 16-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Chapin and Mon Mack road.

Her hair color is a turquoise, but the color might have changed.

If you have any information, contact Edinburg Police at (956) 289-7721.