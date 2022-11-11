EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting.

On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray 2003 Hyundai Accent abandoned at a local restaurant, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post.

“Detectives are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the man seen in this photograph,” the post stated.

Police describe the man as in his mid to late 20s, 5 feet 6 inches in height, and weighing approximately 150-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored cap with, blue jeans, a black polo shirt with white shoes.

Those with information are asked to contact the Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-TIPS.