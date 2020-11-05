Police release new details on Edinburg murder

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Edinburg police releases new details on a murder, suicide case that took place on Oct. 30 at the 800 block of Russian Ave.

Police say they were called to a welfare concern by the Laredo Police Department around 9:52 a.m.

Laredo police informed the Edinburg communications operator that there was a 25-year-old suicidal man by the name of Alan Olivo, who was on his way to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Edinburg.

Laredo police said Alan threatened to kill himself and was armed with a handgun. When Edinburg officers arrived at the location, they saw there was a broken window near the front door of apartment #18.

They made entrance through the broken window to search the apartment and once inside, they discovered body of Olivo and a woman.

The woman was identified by police as 23-year-old Alyssa Martinez.

Preliminary findings show that Martinez did have gunshot wounds to her body and Olivo a single gunshot wound to his head.

A 9mm unmarked handgun was found near Olivo’s body.

Police say the couple did not live together in the city of Edinburg.

Martinez initiated a report with Edinburg police the night prior at 8:43 p.m. in reference Olivo stalking her.

Police say there were no signs of imminent danger for Martinez that evening and the report was in the process of investigation.

Martinez was advised by police to file an emergency protective order with the Edinburg police department the morning of Oct. 30.

On the evening of Oct. 30, police say they escorted Martinez home and extra patrol was conducted in the area of her apartment following the stalking report initiated by Martinez.

Officials say there were no reports made of suspicious noises, suspicious activities or gunshots heard in the area by any bystanders the following morning.