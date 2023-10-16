EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police officer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and carrying a weapon, authorities said.
Edinburg police officer Randy De La Cruz was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to a release from the Edinburg Police Department.
On Monday morning, Edinburg police were called by the McAllen Police Department regarding the arrest of one of their officers.
“De la Cruz is a four-year veteran of the Edinburg Police Department and was assigned to the Patrol Division,” Edinburg PD said.
He was arraigned and given a bond of $4,000.
Officer De La Cruz was placed on administrative leave without pay and is pending an internal investigation.