EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police officer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and carrying a weapon, authorities said.

Edinburg police officer Randy De La Cruz was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to a release from the Edinburg Police Department.

On Monday morning, Edinburg police were called by the McAllen Police Department regarding the arrest of one of their officers.

“De la Cruz is a four-year veteran of the Edinburg Police Department and was assigned to the Patrol Division,” Edinburg PD said.

He was arraigned and given a bond of $4,000.

Officer De La Cruz was placed on administrative leave without pay and is pending an internal investigation.