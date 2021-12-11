Edinburg Police: Man charged in death of girlfriend after beating her

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend who was found dead in Edinburg earlier this week.

Adan Roberto Ruiz is believed to have beaten 47-year-old Yvonne Salas to death at their residence in a mobile home park in the 1400 block of North Closner Boulevard on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:57 p.m., Edinburg PD responded to a call in reference to an unresponsive female who was assaulted, according to the affidavit.

Ruiz initially called 911 stating he arrived home and discovered his girlfriend unresponsive.

Officer Christopher Martinez discovered Salas dead in the home lying on her back facing up with her arms spread to her sides. Cold to touch, Salas was examined for responsiveness of pupils by EMT, however, none were observed.

Salas was seen with signs of assault, having cuts above her left eyebrow, a swollen face, and left cheek swollen with blood on her nose and mouth area, according to the affidavit. Authorities noted bruises to have been left by a ring. Ruiz was wearing a ring on his right hand at the time of his arrest.

Initial autopsy reports indicated that Salas’s cause of death was by blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Moments later, Officer Luis Diaz responded to the location speaking with Ruiz who identified Salas.

Ruiz was removed from the trailer when Officer Diaz noticed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Ruiz was detained for public intoxication.

Authorities concluded Ruiz was the last person to have seen Salas alive in the morning, however was unable to provide any estimated times.

Ruiz accused his neighbor Douglas Henry Cliburn, also known as “numbers,” to have partied with Salas doing crystal meth.

Officers continued to question Ruiz, however, Ruiz continued to accuse his neighbor and made claims to threaten him. Cliburn was cleared as a suspect as he provided an alibi.

While investigating, Detective Jessie Moreno noticed Ruiz showed no signs of remorse or emotions towards the loss of his loved one.

Detective Moreno searched the home in more detail, where he discovered blood splatter on the walls near the rear bedroom and hallway, along with blood smears on the doorway leading to the bedroom. A large quantity of Salas’s hair was found in the bedroom leading to where she was found.,

A pillowcase was discovered with clothing covered in large amounts of bloodstain near Salas body.

Salas’s niece spoke with investigators admitting Ruiz had assaulted Salas before but she never reported the abuse as she feared Ruiz would kill her family.

Detective Moreno learned Ruiz was the last person to see Salas and noted Ruiz cleaned himself up prior to the officer’s arrival.

Ruiz immediately accused his neighbor for Salas’ death indicating to Detective Moreno that Ruiz knew Salas’ death did not occur naturally.

Detective Moreno believes Ruiz was the sole suspect in the investigation.

Ruiz has been charged with murder. His bond was set at $750,000.