Suspect of shooting that left one man hospitalized identified

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.

UPDATE: On Friday morning Edinburg police confirm the arrest of 27-year-old Michael Anthony Elizondo.

Authorities say he was taken into police custody on Thursday and will go before a judge on Friday morning.

Police say Elizondo will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2nd degree felony.

Source: Edinburg Police Department

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting caused by a dispute on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials with the department, the incident took place in the area of North Jackson Road and West Rogers Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates there was a disturbance in which a man pulled out a riffle and shot another man in the leg.

The victim was taken to an Edinburg hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

At this time, police are not releasing any names.