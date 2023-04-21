EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a shooting involving one of their own officers.

The shooting happened Friday morning near the Owassa Road and the frontage road of the Highway 281, according to city officials.

Officials have not released details of what lead to the shooting, but they do say the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is currently being rerouted west and drivers are not being allowed to travel northbound on the frontage from Owassa.