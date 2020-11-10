Edinburg police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a 41-year-old dead.

According to police, the incident took place at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Cano street between 11 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

The victim, a pedestrian, was identified as John Young.

Young was left at the intersection. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, said the release.

Authorities are looking for a silver or grey car. A release mentions the suspect vehicle appears to be a four-door Sedan with blue headlights. It is also mentioned the suspect is believed to be a man and one other passenger.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.