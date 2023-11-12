EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Edinburg Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.
At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to the 2000 block of E. University about an accident involving a man, according to a release from Edinburg police.
A preliminary investigation shows a 78-year-old man, identified as Juan Solis of Edinburg, was walking on the outside lane when he was hit by a black Ford Expedition.
The driver immediately stopped to help and is cooperating with law enforcement, officials say.
Solis was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.