Edinburg Police Chief officially sworn in

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jaime Ayala was sworn in as Edinburg’s new Chief of Police on Friday.

Ayala was joined by his family as he took the stage to be sworn in.

Ayala is an Edinburg native and started his career as a volunteer reserve officer and later a dispatcher with the Edinburg Police Department. Ayala said serving in Edinburg was a longtime goal of his.

“I’ve found the career that I wanted to pursue,” Ayala said. “It’s so very special for me and my family that I come full circle back to Edinburg where it all began.”

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina offered his praise to Ayala.

“It means a lot to bring him back from Arlington so that he can finish his career in his hometown, the All-America city.”

Ayala spent 32 years with the Arlington Police Department, most recently as the Arlington Assistant Police Chief.