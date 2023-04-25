EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old father in the death of his son.

At about 9:43 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of East Samano Street in reference to an unresponsive 16-month-old boy, according to a release from the Edinburg Police Department.

Emergency Medical Services with the Edinburg Fire Department responded to the location and attempted to revive the child.

The boy was transported to Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives began an investigation, where all the occupants at the residence were interviewed.

During the investigation, it was discovered the boy had signs of trauma and there were inconsistent stories from the reporting parties, according to police.

Ultimately, the father of the child confessed to detectives he strangled his son, the release stated.

Police say the mother of the infant was out of town at the time of the incident.

The father was arrested for capital murder and will be arraigned Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Edinburg Municipal Court.

Edinburg Police say this is an ongoing investigation.