Edinburg police arrest suspects wanted in two bank robberies

EDINBURG, Texas — Edinburg police arrested two women in connection with two bank robberies that occurred on Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

The department’s release said on Aug. 24 at about 9:30 p.m. police officers were dispatched to a Chase Bank located on 1801 West University Drive in reference to a robbery.

According to police, the women had a weapon and stole money.

On Aug. 30, at 11 p.m. Edinburg police officers were dispatched to the same location in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Police officers checked the area and found a car matching the description of the women given to officers.

Police performed a traffic stop on the car matching the description. A silver Nissan Versa which was occupied by the two women.

They were identified by police as 18-year-old Ashanti Ja Nayia Slater and 18-year-old Isis Wallace.

Police say marijuana was also found in their possession and were arrested.

Both women were charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Ashanti Ja Nayia Slater was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Bond totals for Ashanti Ja Nayia Slater add up to $135,000 and $130,000 for Isis Wallace.

Both women remain in custody.