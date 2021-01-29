Edinburg playgrounds reopen, city to monitor safety

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Two weeks ago there was a push from some parents to get cities to reopen their playgrounds, and now the city of Edinburg is doing just that.

“We had various citizens come up to us, calling us asking us to reopen our playscapes. We met with city management and decided to have some safety protocol in place, sanitizing. We brought it out to our mayor and council, and they approved reopening our playscapes,” said Javier Garza, Director of Parks and Recreations, city of Edinburg.

Safety is a priority for the city, so they have installed play COVID-19 safe signs in front of each playscape, to remind everyone to follow CDC guidelines and sanitize after using the playground equipment.

For now, playscapes are being sanitized on Friday, but the city is planning to do it more often, they are also monitoring.

“We also have our camera system in place. We monitor them daily and make sure everyone is following the guidelines, as well as if there are any group congregations. If there are, we kindly have our park ranger go over there, and kind of recommend that they not gather them,” said Garza.

City officials said to come out and play. While children are stuck at home remote learning, playgrounds are a great way for them to work on their physical and mental health.

“We encourage our parents to stay vigilant. I know kids like to go out there, and have fun, touch their face touch their mouths, and not worry about the epidemic as much,” said Garza.