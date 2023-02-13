EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For active couples without plans for Valentine’s Day, the City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation has the perfect date for you.

From 7:20 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department will host a free couple’s exercise class at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Boxing Gym, located at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive.

To reserve a spot for yourself and your significant other, call (956) 381-5631 or email degarza@cityofedinburg.com.

Spots are limited to 15 people, according to the city.