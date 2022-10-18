EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by a gray Chevy Tahoe, authorities said.

The Tahoe was traveling southbound on McColl Road on the outside lane approaching the intersection of McColl Road and Freddy Gonzalez Street, officials said.

Authorities say a witness to the accident said they saw the gray Tahoe run the light as the Edinburg police unit was attempting to turn.

The officer driving the Edinburg police unit and the driver and passenger of the Tahoe were all transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.