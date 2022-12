EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said.

(Source: Edinburg Police Department Facebook page)

Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department.

Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ballew or Presas should call Detective J. Mata at (956) 207-8338.