EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Parents and guardians wondering if they are buckling up their little ones correctly can find out for free Thursday as part of the Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiative.

According to the Edinburg Police Department, two out of every three car seats are used incorrectly.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday residents will receive a free car seat inspection at fields seven and nine of the Edinburg Municipal Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children and know their height and weight to the event.

The Edinburg Police Department along with the Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives will be delivering education on child passenger safety and safe driving practices.

Any questions regarding the event may be directed to Efrain Muniz with the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7734.