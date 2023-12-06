EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is hosting its annual Blue Santa Toy Giveaway.

The event is scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Promenade Amphitheater, located at 201 W. McIntyre Street. At the event, more than 4,000 toys will be distributed to Edinburg children on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Blue Santa Toy Giveaway is not just about providing toys; it’s about creating a magical and memorable experience for our community,” Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said. “This year, the event has grown. We are excited to have food trucks, Christmas music, carolers, and vendors join us in spreading joy and warmth this holiday season.”