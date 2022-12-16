EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department will host a Blue Santa toy drive Saturday to share the Christmas spirit.

The toy drive will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Police Department. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All vehicles must report to Robert Vela High School, off of Canton Road, to line up for the drive-thru, organizers said.

Officers will be directing traffic onto Stadium Drive, which is where residents will snake their way through over to Mark S. Pena Drive, and onto Closner Boulevard, which leads to the Edinburg Police Department.

Those who form a line at the police department before 9 a.m. will be redirected to the stadium.