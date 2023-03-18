EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are asking for the public’s help locating a man they allege was involved in a stabbing, officials say.

Carlos Martinez, 46, is wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon after stabbing a man early Saturday morning, a news release from City of Edinburg states.

Approximately 1:51 a.m., police arrived at the 1400 block of N. Closner Boulevard regarding a stabbing.

Police say, the victim, later identified as 34-year-old Ausencio Celestino Manuel, was found with a stab wound on his back and was taken to DHR Health for treatment.

According to police, Manuel remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.