Edinburg PD searching for missing 24-year-old woman

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Yzabella Yracheta was last seen on February 5 at 8 am when she was released from Rio Grande Regional at 2700 West University Drive in Edinburg.

Yracheta was dropped off at the hospital by her boyfriend, Espiridion Spedy Peralez, 25. It is unclear if she was picked up from the hospital or left walking.

Peralez is wanted for an arrest warrant for violating a restraining order. Police have identified him as a person of interest in Yracheta’s missing.

Anyone with information on these individuals whereabouts is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.