EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 58-year-old missing woman.

Argentina Torres is described by police as 5’2 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans at 3600 Elizondo Dr. in Edinburg.

Today, officers recovered footage of her last known location. She was seen on camera walking northbound between 8 and 8:15 p.m. at 2400 S. 25th Ave.

Anyone with information regarding Torres’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.