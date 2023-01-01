EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing K-9 officer.

In a social media post, officials say Officer Rasco went missing on New Years Eve.

The K-9 was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday by the area of Monmack Road and Chapin Road, according to Edinburg PD.

Officer Rasco is a Belgian Shepherd, brown with black on top, seven years old and weighs 70 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburg PD at (956) 589-7700.