EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department patrol cars may look a bit different on roadways beginning today.

The police department describes it as a sleek and modern design with a clean white background and solid black font that enhances the visibility and readability of the unit’s identification.

“We are proud to showcase our new patrol unit design that is reflective of the department’s commitment to professionalism, community engagement, and public safety,” Police Chief Jaime Ayala said.

The new decal also displays the Edinburg PD patch with red and blue, giving the unit a more distinct and eye-catching appearance, according to the department.