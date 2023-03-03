Update: This story was updated at 11:55 a.m. with the latest from Edinburg City officials.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department are responding to a lockdown at the South Texas Preparatory Academy.

The lockdown occurred just before 10 a.m. at 724 S. Sugar Road. Officers are currently at the scene and have stated there is no immediate danger or active threat.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

Edinburg City officials said police will have a staging area located at the 300 block of South Sugar Road.

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, city officials reported that all students were safe and the situation was “under control.”

The building has been secured and there is no active threat.