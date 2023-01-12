EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg.

Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and white passenger car involved in the accident.

There were 33 students inside of the bus at the time of the accident, the press release stated.

No injuries were reported to the students or both drivers.

The students were picked up by another bus and taken back to their home school, according to a press release from Edinburg CISD.

Edinburg CISD police, Edinburg PD and DPS are investigating the scene.