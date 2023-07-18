EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Edinburg Police Department is teaming up with Tropical Texas Behavioral Health to target several mental health situations.

A multi-million-dollar mental health crisis response unit is being created to serve the community.

“Our mental health services that are available are critically important so that way we can help service the community,” Edinburg Chief of Police Jaime Ayala said.

Ayala says officers respond to a massive number of calls involving a mental health component.

“You know we have hundreds of calls per year that we respond to that we find someone in a mental health crisis that we need to take them and get them evaluated in a mental health facility and that takes up a lot of time, that takes up a lot of officers day to daytime that they’re not able to do the other duties they are responsible for,” Ayala said.

A new federal grant is helping overcome that challenge.

The $3,000,000 federal funding initiative is going towards a mental health crisis response unit.

For the next four years, the unit will include three police officers, three mental health professionals as well as an analyst for the response unit.

“It’s critically important to us because we are identifying specific resources that will address in the Edinburg community specifically mental health challenges,” Ayala said.

Leaders with Tropical Texas Behavioral Health say this initiative took many years in the making.

The initiative is now going to help Edinburg PD with responding to mental health calls and crises while protecting the community.

“This is a huge win for the City of Edinburg and the community,” CEO of Tropical Texas Behavioral Health Terry Crocker said.

Crocker says the goal is to have patients evaluated for services and not transported to jail. Crocker says this will be beneficial to taxpayers.

“When someone doesn’t go to jail, there’s a savings to the taxpayer we hope to be able to quantify all the times that someone would have otherwise gone to jail and the amount of money this city has saved and the county has saved,” Crocker said.

Officials with Tropical Texas Behavioral Health say this will impact the community and plan to present data and outcomes once the mental health response unit begins.

“We’re going to get going right away we’re not going to wait on anything to slow this down we got staff that we’re going to be embedding this program the Chief and Edinburg PD will say, how, when they deploy, and when it gets going but we’re ready to go right now,” Crocker said.

Officials with the Edinburg Police Department are looking to start the unit in October of 2023.