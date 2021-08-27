Edinburg PD names new Chief of Police

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg names new Chief of Police, Jaime Ayala, Friday.

The city announced Ayala as the new Chief after a comprehensive selection process with the assistance of an executive recruiting firm, Strategic Government Resources, according to a release from the City of Edinburg.

Ayala is coming from a professionally run, highly credentialed and highly regarded law enforcement agency. His big city perspective and skillset will be an asset to Edinburg. City Manager, Ron Garza

Ayala, an Edinburg native, has been with the Arlington Police Department for 32 years, recently serving as the Arlington Assistant Police Chief.

The new chief says his desire to serve the Edinburg community began long before his career in North Texas.

Ayala started his career as a volunteer reserve officer and then dispatcher with the Edinburg Police Department.

Lastly, Ayala expressed his excitement and honor he has joining the executive team.

Extremely excited and honored to have an opportunity to come back to Edinburg and be a part of a great police department with great employees who serve their community day in and day out. It takes special people to choose this line of work and to keep serving during the difficult times law enforcement has faced in recent years. I look forward to being a part of this executive team and leading those who chose a profession in public service Jaime Ayala, Edinburg Chief of Police

Ayala is expected to join the Edinburg Police Department in October.