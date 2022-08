EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers.

The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021.

The department posted that Duke recently died at his home due to old age. The PD offered its condolences to the Santivanez family.