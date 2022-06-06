EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sunday Edinburg Police responded to a call at the Municipal Park around 7 p.m.

According to police, they received several calls of a man threatening people with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene they spotted a male subject who matched the description. After spotting police units, the suspect fled the scene.

After a short chase, the suspect was apprehended without incident. No handgun was found, according to the city’s news release.

The man faces one count of evading arrest. This case is still under investigation.