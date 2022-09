EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating the scene of a man who was found unresponsive inside of a building earlier today.

At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of South 25th Street. At the scene, police discovered an unresponsive 57-year-old man.

According to police, there is no sign of foul play. Police believe this is a construction work related accident where the man appears to have fallen from scaffolding.

The case remains under investigation.