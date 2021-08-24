Edinburg PD investigating phone theft, asks public to help identify man

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a theft.

Police responded to a retail store near the intersection of Trenton Road and South Business Highway 83 after an iPhone was reported stolen.

The victim said they made a purchase, left the cell phone on the counter, and left the store. Police discovered that the customer next in line, made a purchase hen took the phone.

PHOTO: Edinburg PD via Facebook

The person of interest walked around the store for an hour while the victim returned to pick up the phone.

Police are looking for a man believed to be around five feet and eight inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds. He was seen on surveillance footage wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anybody with information regarding the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 289-7700.