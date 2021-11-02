Edinburg PD investigating fatal scaffold incident

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is investigating a scaffold incident that left one man dead and another seriously injured on Tuesday morning.

At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of E. Canton Road in reference to two men falling from a scaffold at a building that was undergoing renovation, according to a press release from the City of Edinburg.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead at the scene, and a 51-year-old man who was seriously injured. The injured man was transported to a local hospital, per the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.