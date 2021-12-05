One killed in fatal shooting, Edinburg PD investigates

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, police responded to a call from the 3800 block of Sarah Evans Street just before 2:30 a.m. in reference to shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound lying dead in the alleyway.

Investigators were told by witnesses that they heard several gunshots and saw a black car speeding away from the scene turning south on MonMack Road. Authorities believe the vehicle may be an older model Chevy Malibu.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is being urged to call Edinburg Police at (956) 289-7700.