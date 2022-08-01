EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infant was pronounced dead this morning in Edinburg after a 911 call stating the child was unresponsive.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the Edinburg Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services received a call about an unresponsive child at a residence, according to a news release sent by the City of Edinburg.

First aiders arrived at the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the infant when Edinburg Police arrived at the residence.

EMS transported the infant to Edinburg Regional Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.

According to the release, officers secured the scene and Edinburg PD Investigators were requested to the location.

The incident is under investigation.