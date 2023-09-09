EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning.

At 2:09 a.m. authorities responded to the intersection of Trenton Road and Closner Boulevard in reference to a major crash.

At the scene, authorities saw a white Chevrolet Silverado and a white BMW were involved in the crash. During the investigation, it was revealed that the driver of the Silverado had passed a red light at the intersection and hit the BMW.

The BMW was occupied by a woman and a man who were transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. The driver of the BMW, identified as Adrienne Anna Garza, 26, was pronounced dead.

The Chevrolet was driven by a man, identified as 22-year-old Juan Pablo Torres of McAllen.

Authorities said, Torres was arrested and suspected of driving while intoxicated. Police were able to obtain a blood specimen through a search warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation.