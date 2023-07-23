EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department have identified the suspect and victim involved in the fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

An arrest warrant was issued for 32-year-old, McAllen resident Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez.

The University of Texas of Rio Grande Valley sent out an alert at 3 a.m. to students advising them to avoid the area of Teague and Garfield Avenue due to a shooting and police presence.

Authorities responded to a reported shooting at the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue. When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Eric Michael Garcia dead inside a vehicle.

According to city officials, authorities executed an arrest warrant at Gomez’s home, but he was not found.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.