EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is hosting a movie viewing event all summer long.
Movies with a Cop begins at 8 p.m. on June 2 at the Edinburg Municipal Park Field #1, located at 714 S Raul Longoria Road.
The movie night will premier family friendly films every Tuesday in June, every Wednesday during July and the first two Tuesdays of August.
The following is the scheduled movies that will be played during the summer:
- June 2: Puss in Boots
- June 9: Encanto
- June 16: Moana
- June 23: Coco
- June 30: Soul
- July 7: Sonic The Hedgehog
- July 14: Superpets
- July 21: The Addams Family
- July 28: Frozen
- Aug 4: Brave
- Aug 11: Monsters Inc.
The police department invites the community to bring blankets, chairs, snacks or any picnic food to munch on while enjoying a family film under the summer stars.