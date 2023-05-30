EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is hosting a movie viewing event all summer long.

Movies with a Cop begins at 8 p.m. on June 2 at the Edinburg Municipal Park Field #1, located at 714 S Raul Longoria Road.

The movie night will premier family friendly films every Tuesday in June, every Wednesday during July and the first two Tuesdays of August.

The following is the scheduled movies that will be played during the summer:

June 2: Puss in Boots

June 9: Encanto

June 16: Moana

June 23: Coco

June 30: Soul

July 7: Sonic The Hedgehog

July 14: Superpets

July 21: The Addams Family

July 28: Frozen

Aug 4: Brave

Aug 11: Monsters Inc.

The police department invites the community to bring blankets, chairs, snacks or any picnic food to munch on while enjoying a family film under the summer stars.