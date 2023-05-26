EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department have identified two men they say were involved in gas station robberies.

Eric Reyes, 31, and Jacob Lee Villarreal, 38 have been charged in connection to aggravated robbery.

Police say on May 14, Reyes robbed a Xoom Convenience Store located on 1402 E. University Drive. According to police, Reyes went into the store and used a screwdriver to threaten the clerk.

They say Reyes put the screwdriver to the clerk’s lower back, threatening to stab him if he didn’t give him the money. After getting the cash from the register, the clerk was able to flee the store and lock the suspect inside.

The suspect then used a hammer that he had with him to break the front glass door and run the scene, police say.

Investigators say they found Reyes on Tuesday on the 1400 block of East Del Oro Street in Pharr, where he was arrest.

They say a search warrant executed at Reyes’ residence in Edcouch revealed evidence that connected Reyes to the robbery.

SECOND STORE HOLDUP

Early Monday morning, police were dispatched to a Stripes convenience store located on 1510 W. Monte Cristo Road in reference to another aggravated robbery.

Witness statements gathered by police say a suspect had a handgun with a flashlight which he used to threaten the clerk. According to police, the suspect left the store with two cartons of cigarettes and money from the cash register.

Patrol officers say they were able to locate the suspect in a vehicle near the store where they identified Villarreal as the suspect.

Villarreal was charged with aggravated robbery and failure to identify.