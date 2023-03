EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an animal cruelty incident that is circulating on social media.

The incident involves a pet and a young man, Edinburg PD said in a social media post.

Authorities arrived at the location where the video was taken and confirmed the pet involved was unharmed, the post states.

ValleyCentral reached out to Edinburg PD, who did not provide any more information of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.