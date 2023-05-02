EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider passed away Monday at 58 years old.

He was a 32-year veteran of Edinburg Fire Department and a beloved member of his community.

Snider has passed after a battle with cancer in recent years.

The familiar black bar of mourning went up at the Edinburg FD Central Station Tuesday.

The fire chief – befriended many, including the mayor who knew him for 23 years and says he touched many people.

”Almost everybody here in this community, throughout this region and throughout this state. Because his service extended beyond our city,” Mayor Ramiro Garza of Edinburg said.

Snider’s trademark was to use the media regularly as a way of getting his message and warnings out to the public.

Uvaldo Perez, Edinburg FD Deputy Chief says the chief was always there for the media with the answers they needed.

Both Garza and Perez believe Snider’s efforts over the years saved lives – many lives.

”He impacted so many lives. Not only those he saved as a first responder, but also just advocating in the community,” Garza said.

“Everything that he’s ever done has always been for others. And, so, the amount of impact that he’s had on people’s lives, whether literally saving their lives to just helping them in some form or fashion, it’s unsurpassed,” Perez said.

The City of Edinburg and the firefighters here at the Edinburg Fire Department seem to agree that it always felt like everybody was a friend with Chief Snider.

Snider joined the Edinburg FD in 1991 before becoming Chief in 1999.

The Edinburg FD says those who want info on his services can call 956-383-7691.