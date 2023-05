EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four park splash pads have been officially opened in the City of Edinburg.

The splash pads are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week until mid-August.

Courtesy: City of Edinburg

Edinburg parks with splash pads are listed below: