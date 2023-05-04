EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Community members 50 years and older are invited to join the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department for a ‘Senior De Mayo’ celebration Friday.

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation, located at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive where attendees can enjoy free food, sombrero decorating, games, puzzles, loteria and more.

Those looking to get a workout in on Friday morning can participate in a low-impact group exercise at the facilities’ gym free of charge.

Festivities end at noon.