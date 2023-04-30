EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg has opened a cooling and device charging center for residents without power.

The center is located at the Dustin Sekula Memorial Library along South Closner Boulevard and is already taking in residents.

“We know how difficult it can be to be without power during hot weather, and we want to make sure that our residents have a safe, cool place to go,” Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said. “We are proud to be able to offer this service to our community and hope that it provides some relief during this difficult time.”

City leaders says the center is meant to provide an area for residents to be comfortable in an air conditioned place and charge any mobile devices so families can stay connected.

The center is only available for Edinburg residents and will remain open overnight. Residents are asked to bring their own bedding and medications.